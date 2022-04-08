Funeral details and further tributes for road victim Lee Usher

Lee Usher (in blue top) sharing a joke with Prince Charles during a royal visit to Loughry College last month. Photo: Aaron McCracken

Lee Usher died when he was struck by a lorry on the Tullywiggan Road in Cookstown, less than a mile from the college, shortly before 3.45pm on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old was studying for a degree in food business management at Loughry.

His funeral service will be held at 2pm at Portadown Baptist Church in Thomas Street before burial at Kernan Cemetery.

Lee Usher. Family photo.

Lee, who lived at Brook Road in the town, was a former pupil of Waringstown Primary and Portadown College.

Yesterday, a Portadown College spokesperson said: “The Portadown College community was deeply saddened to learn of the untimely death of Lee Usher. Lee will be fondly remembered by staff and fellow students as a courteous and able student.

“The College extends deepest sympathies to Lee’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.”

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) also paid tribute to Lee as a bright and popular student.

In response to the tribute on social media, a number of Lee’s friends and fellow students expressed their shock at the news.

One said: “So sad to hear of Lee’s passing. Lovely fella, very polite and well-mannered. Can’t believe it,” while another said: “Heartbreaking news. Deepest sympathy to [mum] Jill, family & friends – such a lovely young guy.”

Upper Bann DUP assembly candidate Jonathan Buckley the news of the tragedy as “devastating” and a “tragic loss” for the community.

He said: “A young man, well known and respected in the community; a degree student with such a bright future ahead of him.”