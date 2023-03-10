Scene of collision in Moira that claimed the life of baby Frank McIlduff from Lurgan

One-year-old Frank McIlduff is understood to have been in a pram when the incident, which involved a lorry, occurred around 1.40pm on Wednesday.

Police have said a woman aged in her 60s is being treated in hospital.

The scene of the collision, close to traffic lights at the junction of Meeting Street and Main Street, remained closed for several hours while a forensic investigation was carried out.

In a poignant Facebook message, a relative said: “Fly high Baby Frank we love you can’t believe this is happening wee man.”

A notice posted on the Funeral Times website on Friday said: “Baby Frank Michael Gracey McIlduff (College Grove, Lurgan), Precious son of Francis and Mary and a much loved grandson of Margaret and Michael Gracey and Pauline and the late Francis McIlduff.

“May our angel rest in peace, safe in his late auntie Laura’s arms.

“Following a private service in the family home on Saturday, a graveside service will take place at 3pm in St. Colman’s cemetery.”

The notice added: “Family and friends are welcome to follow the funeral cortege to the cemetery. St. Philomena, our friend in Heaven, pray for him.

“Always loved and forever remembered by his parents, grandparents his uncle Vinny and aunties Vicky, Tina, Claire and the late Laura, and their partners Leslie, Mark and Conor and cousins, Ethan, Josh, Dionne, Courtney, Callum Mia, Kody, Ella, Eoin and Daniel will always share precious memories of you.”