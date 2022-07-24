Funeral details for Newtownards light aircraft crash victim Philip Murdock

Mr Murdock will be laid to rest in Holy Trinity Parish Churchyard, Ballylesson after a funeral service in Ballymagarrick Gospel Hall, Comber Road, Carryduff at 2.30pm.

The highly-respected businessman, who was from Hillsborough, was killed in a light aircraft crash at Newtownards airfield on Tuesday.

Caroline Mawhinney, from outside Newtownards, was also killed in the tragedy. Both were members of the Ulster Flying Club, which operates out of the airfield in Newtownards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philip Murdock

Mr Murdock was the founder and managing director of Craigavon-based business security company Envision Intelligent Solutions.

He has been described as a “passionate and charismatic” businessman by the multinational firm, Johnson Controls, which earlier this year acquired the security business he founded.

The family of Caroline Mawhinney, who was in her 40s, described her as “the most loving, kind and caring mother”.

She had worked as a mechanical engineer in Caterpillar, the American Construction machinery and equipment company, for 20 years before changing direction and studying to be a teacher.