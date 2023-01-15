Funeral details for Sam Dickson, one of the Northern Ireland band scene’s most popular figures

Sam Dickson

Mr Dickson passed away peacefully on Friday at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

The funeral for the father of three will be held in Drumachose Presbyterian Church on Tuesday at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining churchyard. Mourners can gather afterwards for refreshments in Limavady United Football Club.Donations in lieu of flowers can be made with cheques payable to ICU Altnagelvin Hospital (WHSCT) and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Industrial Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady.

Although not every band supporter will have known his name, Mr Dickson was unmistakeable as the man with the ‘Marching Akitas’ and took part in numerous parades across the province each year.

His family said: “It is with our deep sadness that we wish to inform you of the death of our beloved Dad, Sam. We trust you understand why we are asking for our complete privacy at this immediate time, will update you soon.”

“Sam meant a lot to many people in Limavady, Northern Ireland and beyond. Sam and his beautiful dogs brought a lot of joy to many on parade. He will certainly be missed.”