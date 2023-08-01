She was just one of three victims of fatal crashes in rural south Ulster on Monday night.

Her Harley Davidson motorbike collided with a car near Markethill, Co Armagh, at about 7.45pm.

Around an hour earlier a car carrying school pupils to a formal crashed near Clones, just south-east of the Fermanagh-Monaghan border.

(Left) Judith McMullan, 35, and (top right) Kiea McCann, (bottom right) Dalava Mohammed

The two teenage victims of that incident were Kiea McCann, aged 17, and Dalava Mohammed, aged 16.

(Differing spellings for the deceased have circulated online, but an official source has indicated to the News Letter that the above is the correct spelling of the latter’s name, though her Facebook page says Dlava Mohamed.)

DUP MLA William Irwin, who is close to Miss McMullan’s family, said her death was “a tragedy beyond words”.

A funeral notice for her states the family home will be open to family, friends and neighbours until 11am on Friday.

It says there will be a “family service in the home on Friday, arriving at Mullaghglass Free Presbyterian Church for service at 2pm, with private family burial afterwards at Kingsmill Presbyterian Churchyard”.

Meanwhile, two badly injured victims of the Monaghan crash are in hospital.

A 60-year-old man was last night in a critical condition in Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital, while an 18-year-old woman was in a critical but stable condition at Cavan General Hospital.

It is thought they were all travelling in the same car to the formal (commonly known as a ‘debs’ or ‘debutante ball’ south of the border) when it struck a tree in the townland of Legnakelly.