Marina Crilly. Picture: Facebook

Marina Crilly, 24, Emma Mallon, 22, Philip Mitchell, 27, and Keith Morrison 22, were all killed when the car they were travelling in crashed close to Armagh city in the early hours of Sunday.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision on the Ballynahonemore Road which occurred around 2.10am.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The thoughts of the entire police service are very much with the families, friends and loved ones of these young people who have lost their lives in what was an unspeakable tragedy.

Keith Morrison. Picture: Facebook

“A thorough and sensitive investigation to establish the circumstances of what happened remains ongoing."

The first of the four funerals – for Marina Crilly – will take place at 11am on Friday at St Patrick's Church Ballymacnab.

An online notice describes Ms Crilly as the ‘beloved daughter of Sally and the late Jason and devoted mummy to Cillian. Loving sister of Jake and Mark and cherished granddaughter of Corney and Patricia Boyle and the late Joe and Marie Crilly".

A service for Keith Morrison will take place at 12 noon of Friday, at Lislooney Presbyterian Church, Tynan.

Philip Mitchell. Image released by PSNI

A funeral notice describes Mr Morrison as the “beloved son of Alwyn and Lisa, loving brother of Denise, Georgina, Emily and Melanie, step son of Christine Wright, dear grandson of Pam and Debra”.

Also on Friday, a funeral service for Philip Mitchell will take place at First Presbyterian Church Armagh at 2.30pm.

Mr Mitchell is described as the “dearly loved brother of Keith (Courtney), Andrew (Danielle) and Tracey (Jonny), cherished Grandson of Beth, dear uncle of Curtis, Kayleb, Rhoda-Beth, Harvey, Josh and Hannah”.

Emma Mallon will be buried at St Joseph’s cemetery in Madden on Sunday, following a 2pm mass at St Joseph’s Church in Middletown.

Emma Mallon - image released by PSNI

Ms Mallon is the “beloved daughter of Cathy, Raymond, loving sister of Carrie, Lisa, auntie of Fianna, Saoirse, Rían,brothers in law Christopher, Jordan, dear granddaughter of Carmel, the late Brendan, the late Kathleen and the late Jim Owens R.I.P.”