Funeral details released for schoolboy Ronan Wilson after Bundoran tragedy

A post on Funeral Times says that ‘Ronan Leigh WILSON’ from Dunamore Road, Cookstown died ‘tragically’ on September 23.

It describes him as the ‘loving son of Emma and Dean’ and the ‘precious brother of Calum and Amy’.

Flowers and soft toys left on Atlantic Way in Bundoran town in tribute to Ronan Wilson from Kildress in Co Tyrone, who was killed in a hit-and-run. The nine-year-old killed had been visiting the Donegal town of Bundoran when he was struck by a vehicle on Saturday evening.

He is also described as the ‘cherished grandson of Pat and the late Colette and Paul and Imelda McAuley (Ballycastle)’.

The schoolboy is also described as the ‘beloved nephew of Shannon, Shane, Martin, Stephen and Leigh’.The death notice says that ‘Ronan’s remains will be reposing at his family home tomorrow (Tuesday) from 2pm’ and his funeral will be ‘from there on Thursday at 11:15am for 12:00 noon requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Dunamore with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery’.

It adds that the service can be seen using this link – https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-6