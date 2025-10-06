The funeral has taken place for former long-serving chair of the Prison Officers Association, Finlay Spratt MBE.

Mr Spratt died on October 2 in the Causeway Hospital.

A death notice in Funeral Times says he will be missed by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, siblings and friends.

The service of thanksgiving was held at 2pm in Christ Church, Limavady (Monday 6th October) followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Spokesman for Prison Officers, Finlay Spratt

Mr Spratt, who was 79-years-old, was from the Limavady area.

He joined the Prison Service in 1976 and only left active service in April 2018, when he stepped down after being in charge of Magilligan Prison.

He led a successful campaign to keep the Co Londonderry prison open when it was threatened with closure more than a decade ago and in December 2018, he was awarded an MBE for his public service and charity in the Queen’s New Year Honours list.