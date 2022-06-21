Funeral of ex-Alliance Antrim & Newtownabbey councillor Glenn Finlay (41) set for this Wednesday

Councillor Glenn Finlay

It emerged late last week that he had died, aged only 41, leaving two children (Dylan and Caitlin), widow Kelly, and granddaughter Grace.

He was serving as an independent councillor on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at the time, having re-designated from Alliance.

The notice on Funeral Times describes him as a “dearly beloved husband”, “much loved grandfather”, and loving son and brother.

His cortege will leave Marrion’s Funeral Home on Main Street, Randalstown, at 1.45pm for his funeral service in St MacNissi’s chapel at 2pm, and from there on to Roselawn Crematorium immediately afterwards for 4pm.

The funeral notice goes on to read: “To match Glenn’s personality his family has asked, if in attendance, to turn out in colourful attire or your favourite band t-shirt.

“Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, granddaughter, mother, father, sister, and wider family circle.

“Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to ‘Motor Neurone Disease Association NI’ c/o Marrion’s Funeral Directors, Main Street, Randalstown.

“If you would like to pay your respects to Glenn and his family, Marrion’s Funeral Home will be open daily between the hours of 11am-3pm & 6pm-10pm.”

The funeral service can also be viewed on the parish webcam on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-macnissis