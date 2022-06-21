Funeral of former TV presenter Aideen Kennedy held today

She passed away following a terminal illness.

Described as a “truly gifted reporter”, she had worked for various news organisations but is perhaps best known for her time at UTV.

Her death came just hours after she revealed in a social media post that she was receiving palliative care at home following a stay in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UTV presenter and journalist Aideen Kennedy, who has died at the age of 43 after a terminal illness. Her death came hours after she posted on social media that she was receiving palliative care

Writing on Twitter on Friday, she asked her followers to “keep an eye out” for her children, Jacob and Eva, whom she described as the “kindest, sweetest most thoughtful kiddies”.

She posted a photo of the youngsters along with a picture of a card they made for her, which read: “To Mummy, I hope you get well soon. I love you loads.”

A number of her former colleagues at UTV, along with other journalists and people who had known her, have been paying tribute to her in recent days.

The political commentator Alex Kane said he had “forged a strong bond” with the former TV presenter through their discussion of “politics, pets, puns, books, films, our separate travails, her illness and, of course, our kiddies”.

Mr Kane added: “I hope there’s a heaven: she deserves to be there.”

A spokeswoman for UTV, meanwhile, said in a statement: “The UTV family is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former colleague and friend Aideen Kennedy.

“A truly gifted reporter, she spent many years at UTV bringing viewers stories from all over Northern Ireland.”

DUP MLA Emma Little Pengelly described her as the “most beautiful, kind soul”.

Former political editor at UTV Ken Reid tweeted: “Tonight the thought Aideen is no longer with us is just heart breaking.

“A decent soul who suffered too much. The news has stunned many of us. We all need to take care. God bless her. RIP.”

The BBC’s Barra Best also tweeted: “Aideen was always lovely to meet out while covering a story. RIP.”

She was described in a family notice as “devoted mother to Jacob and Eva, beloved daughter of Noel and Maura, loving sister of the late Rory, Dara and Fiona (Brady)”.