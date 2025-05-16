Funeral of lorry crash victim Gabriel Johnston told his death aged 22 shows importance of living to fullest

The friends of road crash victim Gabriel Johnston have gathered to bid him farewell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old Belfast father was killed when the car he was driving collided with a lorry at Sheepwalk Road, to the north-west of Lisburn.

The crash happened on May 6, then he died four days later.

A funeral mass for him was held at St Vincent De Paul Church in Ligoneil, north Belfast, today, at which mourners were told that his fate serves to show that "life is too short", and people should live "fully".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The late Gabriel Johnston, aged 22

There were readings from the books of Wisdom (chapter 4), Philippians (chapter 3) and John (chapter 14).

Parish priest father Vincent Cushnahan said: "Gabriel's many friends, neighbours, and those with whom he worked were filled with horror to receive the devastating news of the accident last week that took him from all of us.

"The number of people in the church today is a testament to Gabriel's popularity. But more importantly, it's a testimony to his character - a fine young man who worked, and who played, and who enjoyed the company of all of you."

He had been an apprentice mechanic, "and was on his way to providing a future" for his family - but this has been "so mercilessly taken from you it's hard to put into words", the priest told his partner, Meghann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Father Cushnahan continued: "No words that I speak today can bring you comfort or consolation, or in fact do Gabriel justice. Twenty-two years is too short. And yet Gabriel packed his young life with so much love, fun, hard work.

"He worked hard so you could have a future together with your son."

"My young friends, life is too short. Gabriel's life and sad death should be an example to all of us to live life as fully and as best we can, by making good choices to love and support and care for each-other. That will be Gabriel's legacy to all of us.

"Though sadly he is gone from us in this world, it is up to you - his friends - to keep his memory alive…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He would want you to be sad, yes, to be tearful, of course. But I don't think Gabriel would want any of us to mope around for too long. He'd want you to hold your heads high, dry your tears, and get on with life: living it fully, living it well, and living it with love."

He added people should "never give up hope" of being reuinted with Gabriel after death.