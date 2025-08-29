The funeral of a young man who died after attending the Emerge electronic dance music festival has been told he was a gifted sportsman and a “loving father”.

The service was held this morning for Trae Keenan, aged 24 and from south Down, following his death last Sunday in Belfast.

He had been at the Emerge dance music festival the night before.

Another festival-goer, 17-year-old Mia Keevan, also died after falling ill at the festival, and at least two others were hospitalised.

A still from the funeral of Trae Keenan this morning in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Newcastle

Trae’s sister Shanice had previously been quoted as dismissing speculation that his death was down to drugs, telling the Irish News he had a history of heart problems and is thought to have suffered a cardiac arrest after a panic attack.

Trae’s funeral was held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Newcastle at 10am.

"Death is very much part of our story of life, and yet one of the most disturbing aspects of death is that it does not look to see the age of the person who has died, and it doesn't hear our cries for just a little more time,” father Jim Crudden told mourners.

"There is a sense of real helplessness as the shock of Trae's death has become a reality for you, his family.

Trae Joseph Keenan died last Sunday in Belfast

"For all of us who come to support you with our prayer, our presence and sympathy, we share in that grief, and yet we know that however hard we try none of us can really enter the desolate world you find yourselves in today, as you experience the heartbreak of Trae's death.

"But Christ understands your emotional heartbreak, at its bleakest and most vacant of all.

"Christ, the Good Shepherd, is with you."

He went on to say that Trae was born in Daisy Hill on July 20, 2001, and was educated in St Mary's Primary School in Castlewellan, then St Malachy's High School in the town.

"He was an adventurous young man, enjoying jiu-jitsu, horse riding and boxing, but he then dedicated his skills at sport into being a miraculous and exceptional footballer."

He had played for Tollymore, and was "a top goalscorer and player of the year" - and was also "a fathiful and loyal Celtic and Man United supporter".

"He loved his adventures with his friends, which also led to them being very boistrous together," he said.

"He also loved being an uncle to Harper and Fiadh, being best in the company of his family and friends."

He worked at McCann's chippy, and was "dedicated and hardworking," with "a kindness of character".

Meanwhile he was a "loving father".

"Whilst enjoying his festival time, sadly, he lost his life," he said.

"When someone like Trae dies at so young an age we grapple and grasp to try and understand.

"We are traumatised often beyond the boundaries of grief. And we become lost and consumed with so many questions. We grieve for what could have been, what should have been, as well as grieving the loss of the person, and we get caught up in the jagged pain of life."

But he added: "We should trust God, to whom Trae is loved – a God who will embrace him into His loving arms and allow him to heal and grow to his full potential in the rich soils of heaven."