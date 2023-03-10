Funeral service details for 'selfless and beautiful' Jenny Dunlop who died following M2 collision

onecms:336fd344-7b3e-4631-b2a9-f63d80a84d3e

Ms Dunlop, 59, was treated in hospital following a serious collision on the M2 motorway near Sandyknowes in Newtownabbey on Sunday, March 5.

She died two days later and police have said they are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a dark coloured saloon taxi who was close to the scene at the time of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the collision occurred around 9.20pm and that three other vehicles were involved.

A number of tributes were paid to Ms Dunlop on social media as she remained critically ill in hospital.

One friend said: “Jenny I have just heard this news and my prayers are with you and your beautiful family. You are such a selfless and beautiful girl.”

Following news of her death on Thursday, another friend said: “Just heard the tragic news about one of the nicest humans I've every had the pleasure to call a friend. Jenny you will be deeply missed R.I..P. XXX.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A notice for Ms Dunlop on the Funeral Times website states: “Died March 7, 2023, peacefully surrounded by love. Adored and much loved mother of Matthew, Rebekah, Peter and Susanna, loving mother-in-law of Cheryl and devoted nana to Charlotte and Jacob.

"Dearly loved daughter of Thelma and the late Larry, cherished sister of Roger, Heather-Joy and Jonathan and a dear auntie to all her nieces and nephews.”

The notice goes on to say: “Thanksgiving service in Stranmillis Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Monday 13th March 2023 at 2pm. Followed by a family committal in Ballylesson Parish churchyard.”

Earlier this week, a PSNI spokesperson said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision on Sunday evening or to anyone who may have dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad