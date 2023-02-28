More than 500 people, including many household names from the world of news reporting and politics, packed into the Oh Yeah Music Centre in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter for a non-religious celebration of the 57-year-old’s life.

The service was led by Humanist celebrant Janni Knox and included family memories recalled by Henry’s daughter Lauren and, in a reflection of Henry’s life, there was music, laughter and friendship.

He had many great loves outside of his close family circle, including an eclectic taste in music, but he was a true, lifelong devotee of both Everton and Cliftonville football clubs.

As such, the service began with the Everton ‘Z-cars’ anthem – the theme tune that announces the players’ arrival on the pitch at Goodison Park – said to have sent a tingle down his spine every time he heard it.

It was particularly poignant as the club paid tribute to Henry last weekend by display his photo on the big screen, with a tribute marking his passing.

At the Oh Yeah centre there was spontaneous applause as the wicker casket, draped in Everton and Cliftonville scarves, was carried to the front of the room.

Mourners heard how Henry had “friendships and links everywhere”.

In her own tribute, Ms Knox said: “Henry loved life, and he certainly made his time count in everything that he did. He was a people person and had a huge sense of humour.

"He cared deeply about the people and the topics he wrote about.”

Henry was also described as a “doting father” who loved introducing his children to the Star Wars films and sharing pizza with them on movie nights.

Daughter Lauren shared many of her precious memories of an “extraordinary person”, and listed the many ways in which her dad enriched all of their lives – encouraging a love of travel and exploring new places, appreciation, promoting generosity, inspiring them to stand up against injustice and to reject sectarianism.

The funeral of journalist Henry McDonald took place Tuesday at The Oh Yeah Music Centre in Belfast

"You will continue to have an impact on our lives,” Lauren’s emotional tribute concluded.

Fellow journalist Hugh Jordan, with his ukelele, performed a favourite song of Henry’s, Mack the Knife, and, in a blast from Henry’s Belfast punk past, and in keeping with his anti-sectarian ethos, there was a blast of Stiff Little Fingers’ Alternative Ulster.

Henry had been ill for some time and died on February 19, surrounded by his family.

He had been the News Letter’s political editor for almost exactly a year, having had a 23-year association with The Guardian and The Observer newspapers, latterly as their Ireland correspondent.

A father-of-three, Henry grew up in the nationalist Markets area of Belfast in the early years of the Troubles turmoil, but later was highly critical of Irish republicanism in favour of leftist political ideals, and supported the Workers Party.

As well as authoring and co-authoring several books on both loyalist and republican paramilitaries, his novel Two Souls – a tale of love lost and blood shed during the Troubles – was published to critical acclaim in 2019