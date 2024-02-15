Funeral service for loyal orders stalwart Sidney McIldoon to take place in Portadown

Sidney McIldoon, recipient of the Grand Master's lifetime achievement award in 2019

Mr McIldoon, a long-serving member of both the Orange Order and Royal Black Institution (RBI), died as the result of a road traffic collision a few miles from his home near Portadown on Tuesday.

His wife Irene, also aged in her 80s, is understood to remain in a critical condition in hospital.

The fatal collision occurred on the Cornascriebe Road, between Tandragee and Hamiltonsbawn, around 2.30pm.

Following earlier tributes from the Orange Order leadership and political figures, the RBI in Portadown has described Mr McIldoon as “one of life’s true gentlemen” whose “generosity knew no bounds”.

A notice on the funeraltimes.com website published on Thursday said: “Beloved husband of Irene Bertha, loving father of Dianne, Clive and the late Glen ,dear Father-in-law of Stephen and Gillian, devoted grandfather of Caleb, Lydia, Dawson and Sawyer brother of Marina, and the late Ruth and David.

"Funeral service in St Saviours the Dobbin at 3.30pm on Sunday 18 February followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

"Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished cheques made payable to Air Ambulance or St Saviours the Dobbin parish Church c/o Joseph Poots and son Funeral Directors 42/44 Bridge Street Portadown BT63 5AE. House strictly private.”

In a statement published online, the RBI in Portadown said: “In a somber reflection, the officers and Sir Knights of Portadown Royal Black District Chapter No.5 share the deep sorrow that enveloped their community upon hearing of the untimely passing of Sir Knight and Brother Sidney McIldoon.

"The tragic incident, a road traffic collision near his home, has left a void that extends far beyond the immediate family, affecting all those who had the privilege of knowing Sidney”.

It added: “Sidney McIldoon was more than a Sir Knight; he was widely regarded as one of life’s true gentlemen. His untiring commitment to the Loyal Orders, both in the north and south of the border, showcased his dedication to fostering unity and understanding.