Funeral service for Margaret Beggs - a sister of Rev Ian Paisley - takes place in Ballymena

Mrs Margaret Beggs at a dinner to mark the retirement of Rev Ian Paisley in 2008

Margaret Beggs, who died peacefully at home on December 23 following an illness, has been described as a "fine Christian lady" by those who knew her well.

Mrs Beggs was the wife of Rev James Beggs who was the minister at the church for many years until his retirement in 2000.

Mrs Beggs was aged in her mid-80s - born ten years after brother Ian who would have been 97 next April.

Rev Beggs is the Minister Emeritus of Ballymena FPC.

In an interview with the magazine of the FPC of North America last year, Mrs Beggs spoke of the excitement of being a teenager when the Free Presbyterian Church was established in 1951 - attending the opening of the first congregations at Crossgar, Martyrs’ Memorial, Cabra, and Rasharkin.

DUP peer Lord Maurice Morrow has known Mrs Beggs and her husband for many years.

He described his friend as "a perfect lady” in every respect.

"Margaret Beggs is originally from the Dungannon area, as is her husband Jim," Lord Morrow said.

"Jim was a former school teacher here in Dungannon many years ago and taught in one of the local schools for a period of time before moving then to Ballymoney where I understand he met Margaret, who was also a teacher.

"Margaret had been unwell for some time but it was never believed that this was going to be the end result.

"She was a very easy lady to talk to, to get to know, and was very much orientated around her family and her husband.

"She was a perfect lady in every respect."

Lord Morrow said Mrs Beggs had a very strong Christian faith which she "lived out in a very, very public way," and added: "She didn't have to tell you [about her faith], she just came across as a fine Christian woman."

At the funeral service, Mrs Beggs' son-in-law, the Rev John Armstrong, praised her as devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Rev Armstrong also described Mrs Beggs as a strong woman "who always spoke her mind," but in a very tactful way.