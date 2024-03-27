Keith Morrison. Photo: Facebook

Keith Morrison died along with friends Phil Mitchell, Emma Mallon and Marina Crilly, all aged in their 20s, after the car they were travelling in crashed on the Ballynahonemore Road in the early hours of Sunday.

The service will take place at 12 noon at Lislooney Presbyterian Church.

Friends and well wishers are also welcome at the family home at 20 Breaghey Road in Tynan from 10am on Wednesday morning (27 March).

A funeral notice described Keith as the “beloved son of Alwyn and Lisa, loving brother of Denise, Georgina, Emily and Melanie, step son of Christine Wright, dear grandson of Pam and Debra”.

It adds: “Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired for Air Ambulance NI c/o any family member or Dominic Muldoon Funeral Director. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family and entire family circle.”

A senior police officer described the incident as an “unspeakable tragedy” and said the driver and three passengers died at the scene.

Another weekend road victim will be buried on Thursday following a 3pm service at St Brigid’s Church, Newry.