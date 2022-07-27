Funeral today for Sir William Wright

A service of thanksgiving for Sir William will take place at 2pm at Green Pastures Church.

Sir William, who was also a unionist politician, died peacefully at his home on Sunday.

He is described in a family notice as “beloved husband of Ruby, devoted father of Mandy, Lorraine and Jeff, cherished grandfather of Fiona, Gregg, Sarah, Christopher, Lauren, Hannah, Kyle, Stacey, Adam and Jack and great grandfather of Charlie, Ella, Ollie, Ethan, Dylan, Kingsley, Sophie, Anna, Zach, Georgia, Eli, Ellie Brooke and Elias”.

Sir William Wright

Sir William Wright, who founded the company with his father Robert in 1946, was knighted in 2018’s New Year’s honours list for services to the bus industry and the UK economy.