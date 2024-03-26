Further tributes have been paid to the four young friends who died in a Co Armagh road tragedy

Keith Morrison. Facebook image

All four, aged in their 20s, died at the scene of a one-vehicle collision on the Ballynahonemore Road near Armagh city in he early hours of Sunday morning.

They have been named locally as Keith Morrison, Emma Mallon, Phil Mitchell and Marina Crilly.

On Tuesday, a former president of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster from Armagh expressed his condolences on social media.

Emma Mallon. Facebook image

James Speers said: “Praying and thinking of all the families and friends of Phil, Marina, Emma and Keith in the Armagh community who sadly lost their lives in a tragic accident.

"May God give you all the strength to get through the tough days, weeks and months that lie ahead.”

Responding to the online media coverage of the tragedy – including photographs of the four victims – one friend of Mr Mitchell said: “Gut wrenching to see this picture. Four souls just gone in the blink of an eye rest in peace. May god give your loved ones the strength to face the dark days ahead”.

A friend of Keith Morrison’s said: “So many young lives lost, such a terrible accident. Thinking of all the families trying to work their way through their grief.”

Phil Mitchell. Facebook image

Another said: “Devastated to hear of the passing of my good friend Keith Morrison. You will be badly missed about our place, we had plenty of craic and slagging along the way. Thoughts and prayers with everyone involved at this sad time.”

A senior police officer described the incident as an “unspeakable tragedy” and said the driver and three passengers died at the scene.

A friend of both Ms Mallon and Ms Crilly posted a picture of the three of them together, along with the message: “My girls forever. Complete heartache, I’ll miss you girls so much & forever in my heart”.

One friend responded, saying: “They'll always be your best friends take comfort in that they have each other up there. Yous were so blessed to have each other I never seen a friendship like it”.

Marina Crilly. Facecbook image

Another weekend road victim will be buried on Thursday following a 3pm service at St Brigid’s Church, Newry

Pedestrian Gary McLoughlin was struck by a car on the Forkhill Road around 10.40pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, police will return to the scene of a fatal collision, also in Co Armagh, in which Patrick and Ciera Grimley and Ciara McElvanna lost their lives in November last year.

