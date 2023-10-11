GAA hints at increase to the £15m originally pledged to Casement project

​The GAA has not ruled out paying more than the £15 million originally offered towards the cost of rebuilding Casement Park, a senior association figure has said.

Casement Park in west Belfast has been derelict for several years. Photo: Pacemaker

On Tuesday, Uefa gave it seal of approval for the UK and the Republic of Ireland to jointly host Euro 2028 – a bid that involved ten stadiums, including the as yet unbuilt 34,000-seat arena in west Belfast.​

Although the Uefa announcement has been widely celebrated in Northern Ireland, it has led to renewed calls for the GAA to increase its contribution to reflect the spiralling cost of the project while it has been repeatedly delayed.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism.

Earlier this year, the GAA said the total cost of the project had risen to between “£112m and £140m – not including VAT,” up from an estimated £77.5m at the outset.

Stephen McGeehan, Ulster GAA's head of operations, has described the Uefa endorsement as "momentous" and "transformational,” and said discussions will take place, involving both the UK and Irish governments, to establish the financial contribution of each stakeholder.

"At the moment our contribution remains £15m but the conversations are continuing," Mr McGeehan told the BBC.

"We're talking to the executive departments. We're talking to the British government and we're talking to the Irish government and over the course of the next couple of months, the final contributions from all stakeholders will be finalised.

"We're hopeful that some time in April or May of next year we will get started on site."After that the build programme is going to be two years, possibly two years and six months depending on some variations on plans that have to be finalised and put in place.”

It is understood that the 34,500-capacity will consist 26,000 seats along with terracing. Around 4,000 temporary seats will be fitted on one section of terrace for Euro 2028 to enable Casement to meet the 30,000-seat requirement stipulated by Uefa.

It is not yet known if all five host nations will qualify, or if any who fail to qualify will be granted a place due to their ‘host nation’ status.

A revisted estimate for the cost of the rebuild, and more clarity around how the money will be raised, is due to be finalised in December.

Mr McGeehan went on to say: "From a GAA perspective, it's clearly a gaelic games stadium. We plan to play the Ulster Championships of 2027 in the new Casement Park and then we will welcome our colleagues and our friends from Uefa.

"The bid was submitted on 25th anniversary of the [1998] Good Friday Agreement and the tournament will be played on the 30th anniversary.

"That's an absolute message across the islands and across the world about peace and reconciliation in a post-conflict environment.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: "Euro 2028 will present a fantastic opportunity for all parts of the UK and Ireland to showcase world class sport.

"We will leave a lasting legacy for grassroots football across Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.