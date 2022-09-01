GAA pundit Joe Brolly defends IRA ‘obsessors’ tweets

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Brolly said people 'obsessing' about the IRA were attempting to keep sectarianism alive. Image: Virgin Media Sport

In a series of Twitter exchanges spanning two days, Mr Brolly was challenged by IRA victim Ann Travers and others after he appeared to trivialise their concerns over a Sinn Fein MP’s praise for IRA members.

The row began after Sinn Fein’s Francie Molloy marked the anniversary of a 1988 SAS operation in Co Tyrone, that resulted in three armed members of the IRA being shot dead, by quoting Gerry Adams describing the trio as “patriotic freedom fighters”.

One response to the MP’s tweet said: “For the avoidance of any confusion here, this is an MP for the UK parliament honouring 3 heavily armed IRA terrorists intercepted on their way to murder one of their Irish neighbours driving a delivery lorry”.

In reply, Mr Brolly tweeted: “For those of you who do not IRA IRA IRA IRA IRA IRA IRA IRA on a daily basis, might I suggest you get into a healthier routine. IRA in the morning. IRA at lunchtime. IRA in the evening & IRA before bedtime. Not forgetting IRA IRA IRA IRA IRA. And Lest we forget. IRA.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response to the initial criticism of that message, he said: “Let me just say Ian, IRA IRA IRA IRA IRA IRA IRA. I hope that clarifies the matter and we can move on to more IRA IRA IRA IRA IRA tomorrow & into infinity, if it makes you feel better. Which I hope it does. IRA IRA IRA IRA IRA and IRA.”

Ann Travers, whose sister Mary was murdered, and her father seriously wounded by the IRA in 1984, was one of those angered by Mr Brolly’s remarks.

She said: “I and many of my friends unfortunately remember on a daily basis what the IRA did to us. Your tweet is deeply distressing and hurtful.”

In another response, Ms Travers said: “It implies that tweeting about the IRA and what they did, and indeed what their victims are still living with daily, is irrelevant or backward”.

Mr Brolly defended his original tweet, saying it was aimed at those who “obsess” about the IRA on a daily basis.

“My tweets highlight the fact that rather than concentrate on the real work of politics, there is a group of anonymous trolls, some commentators, DUP & others who obsess on a daily basis about a group who ceased to exist 25 years ago in an attempt to keep sectarianism alive,” he said.

Among the other Twitter users who took issue with the Francie Molloy tweet and Mr Brolly’s response, one said: “Does it make any sense at all to glorify sectarian IRA violence of the Troubles when you’re seeking to share power to those who count the victims of that violence as their beloved? How does it help the cause of unity?”

In one of his final direct responses to Ms Travers, Mr Brolly said his “problem is with the dishonest use of victims to stir up hatred,” and added: “Your loss was terrible & what the IRA did can never be justified. My issue is the dishonest exploitation of victims as a substitute for real politics. Hope you are well. I think of your dad often”.