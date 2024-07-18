Hello Portadown, it’s good to be back...! That was the message as customers queue to get a first glimpse of the new Menarys store on Market Street.

Established in County Tyrone in 1923, the historical Northern Ireland family-run department store returned to Portadown town centre today after almost 16 years revealing their newest 5,500 sq. ft. store.

This is the second of five new stores that Menarys has acquired from long-standing business owners and family friends, the Houston family, with the first store opening in Lurgan in May and three others opening in Banbridge, Downpatrick and Enniskillen later in the year.

Managing director, Stephen McCammon, said: "The people of the wider Portadown area have always been supportive of the Menarys brands and we’re confident that they will like how we’ve evolved over the years and be glad to see us back in town!

"The opening was a huge success, customers are glad to see a buzz in Portadown and a return of Menarys after 16 years!”

