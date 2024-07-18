The Portadown team Shauna, Carol, Diane, store manager, Pamela and Sharon pictured cutting the ribbon to officially open the new Menarys storeThe Portadown team Shauna, Carol, Diane, store manager, Pamela and Sharon pictured cutting the ribbon to officially open the new Menarys store
Gallery: Customers queue as historical Northern Ireland family-run department store returns to Portadown

By Claire Cartmill
Published 18th Jul 2024, 16:59 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2024, 17:10 BST
Established in County Tyrone in 1923, Menarys has opened the doors on its newest store on Market Street

Hello Portadown, it’s good to be back...! That was the message as customers queue to get a first glimpse of the new Menarys store on Market Street.

Established in County Tyrone in 1923, the historical Northern Ireland family-run department store returned to Portadown town centre today after almost 16 years revealing their newest 5,500 sq. ft. store.

This is the second of five new stores that Menarys has acquired from long-standing business owners and family friends, the Houston family, with the first store opening in Lurgan in May and three others opening in Banbridge, Downpatrick and Enniskillen later in the year.

Managing director, Stephen McCammon, said: "The people of the wider Portadown area have always been supportive of the Menarys brands and we’re confident that they will like how we’ve evolved over the years and be glad to see us back in town!

"The opening was a huge success, customers are glad to see a buzz in Portadown and a return of Menarys after 16 years!”

Customers queued to get a first glimpse of the new Menarys store on Market Street

Customers queued to get a first glimpse of the new Menarys store on Market Street

Duo pictured enjoying the fun of the Menarys launch party in Portadown today

Duo pictured enjoying the fun of the Menarys launch party in Portadown today

Pictured with a hook-a-duck prize at the launch party at Menarys in Portadown

Pictured with a hook-a-duck prize at the launch party at Menarys in Portadown

Sheila Sinton a volunteer from Air Ambulance, Menarys charity sponsor pictured at the launch

Sheila Sinton a volunteer from Air Ambulance, Menarys charity sponsor pictured at the launch

