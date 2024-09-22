GALLERY: Over 6,000 participants run Belfast City Half Marathon - Northern Ireland's biggest - at Ormeau Park

Sponsored by Moy Park, this race is Northern Ireland’s largest half marathon with a combination of seasoned athletes and first-timers gracing the streets of Belfast across 13.1 testing miles.

Kenya’s Kipkoech shattered the course record, following up superb runs in Rotterdam and Malaga by recording a time of 63 minutes and 48 seconds, while Great Britain’s Cockram took top spot in the women’s race with a time of 72 minutes and 47 seconds.

North Belfast’s Finn McNally came second in the men’s race and Annadale’s Brhane Gebrebrhan finished third.

In the women’s event, Anne-Marie McGlynn and Monica Silva took second and third respectively.

1 . Belfast Half Marathon Close to 6,600 participants took part to celebrate the 11th year of the Belfast City Half Marathon at Ormeau Park – a record breaking year, making it the biggest Half Marathon in Northern Ireland

2 . Dressed to impress A runner at the Belfast City Half Marathon

3 . Cheering on the runners Supporters cheering on runners at the Belfast City Half Marathon