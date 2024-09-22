Runners making their way through BelfastRunners making their way through Belfast
GALLERY: Over 6,000 participants run Belfast City Half Marathon - Northern Ireland's biggest - at Ormeau Park

By Johnny Morton
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 14:33 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2024, 15:59 BST
Close to 6,600 participants ran in Sunday’s Belfast City Half Marathon at Ormeau Park with Barnaba Kipkoech (men’s) and Natasha Cockram (women’s) celebrating individual success.

Sponsored by Moy Park, this race is Northern Ireland’s largest half marathon with a combination of seasoned athletes and first-timers gracing the streets of Belfast across 13.1 testing miles.

Kenya’s Kipkoech shattered the course record, following up superb runs in Rotterdam and Malaga by recording a time of 63 minutes and 48 seconds, while Great Britain’s Cockram took top spot in the women’s race with a time of 72 minutes and 47 seconds.

North Belfast’s Finn McNally came second in the men’s race and Annadale’s Brhane Gebrebrhan finished third.

In the women’s event, Anne-Marie McGlynn and Monica Silva took second and third respectively.

1. Belfast Half Marathon

Close to 6,600 participants took part to celebrate the 11th year of the Belfast City Half Marathon at Ormeau Park – a record breaking year, making it the biggest Half Marathon in Northern Ireland Photo: PACEMAKER

A runner at the Belfast City Half Marathon

2. Dressed to impress

A runner at the Belfast City Half Marathon Photo: Kelvin Boyes/PressEye

Supporters cheering on runners at the Belfast City Half Marathon

3. Cheering on the runners

Supporters cheering on runners at the Belfast City Half Marathon Photo: Kelvin Boyes/PressEye

Barnaba Kipoech 1st (centre), Finn McNally 2nd (left) and Brhane Gebrebrhan 3rd (right) on the podium after the Belfast City Half Marathon

4. Barnaba Kipoech wins the Belfast City Half Marathon

Barnaba Kipoech 1st (centre), Finn McNally 2nd (left) and Brhane Gebrebrhan 3rd (right) on the podium after the Belfast City Half Marathon Photo: PACEMAKER

