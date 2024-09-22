GALLERY: Over 6,000 participants run Belfast City Half Marathon - Northern Ireland's biggest - at Ormeau Park

Sponsored by Moy Park, this race is Northern Ireland’s largest half marathon with a combination of seasoned athletes and first-timers gracing the streets of Belfast across 13.1 testing miles.
Kenya’s Kipkoech shattered the course record, following up superb runs in Rotterdam and Malaga by recording a time of 63 minutes and 48 seconds, while Great Britain’s Cockram took top spot in the women’s race with a time of 72 minutes and 47 seconds.
North Belfast’s Finn McNally came second in the men’s race and Annadale’s Brhane Gebrebrhan finished third.
In the women’s event, Anne-Marie McGlynn and Monica Silva took second and third respectively.
1. Belfast Half Marathon
Close to 6,600 participants took part to celebrate the 11th year of the Belfast City Half Marathon at Ormeau Park – a record breaking year, making it the biggest Half Marathon in Northern Ireland Photo: PACEMAKER
2. Dressed to impress
A runner at the Belfast City Half Marathon Photo: Kelvin Boyes/PressEye
3. Cheering on the runners
Supporters cheering on runners at the Belfast City Half Marathon Photo: Kelvin Boyes/PressEye
4. Barnaba Kipoech wins the Belfast City Half Marathon
Barnaba Kipoech 1st (centre), Finn McNally 2nd (left) and Brhane Gebrebrhan 3rd (right) on the podium after the Belfast City Half Marathon Photo: PACEMAKER
