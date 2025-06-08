The agricultural event had everything from livestock competitions to a YFC football match – plus everything else in-between.

Those in attendance were treated to a children’s golf-themed fancy dress competition, as well as a performance from the Carrowreagh Primary School choir.

Hailing this year’s event, TUV councillor Allister Kyle said: “The Ballymoney Show has firmly established itself as one of the top provincial shows in the country.

"Thanks to the hard work and enthusiasm of the Young Farmers’ Clubs from Finvoy, Kilraughts and Moycraig, and the generosity of sponsors, the show committee has once again pulled together a fantastic, affordable family event running across Friday evening and Saturday.

“From light-hearted competitions like the Lego building and children’s fancy dress, to the serious business of livestock judging, there is truly something for everyone at Ballymoney.”

Meanwhile, one of the judges in the sheep classes hailed the impact of young people at this year’s event, which you can read below.

1 . BALLYMONEY SHOW Enjoying their day at Ballymoney Show 2025; (L-R) Denver, Kay and Robin Fleming, from Ballymoney Photo: Richard Halleron Photo Sales

2 . BALLYMONEY SHOW Father and son, Philip and Jack Milligan - from Larne - exhibited Dutch Spotted sheep at Ballymoney Show 2025 Photo: Richard Halleron Photo Sales

3 . BALLYMONEY SHOW Jack Gault, from Ballyclare, with the Sheep-Inter-Breed Champion at Ballymoney Show 2025 Photo: Richard Halleron Photo Sales

4 . BALLYMONEY SHOW Mostragee Vinny Lauren VG87 was the Inter-Breed Dairy Champion at Ballymoney Show 2025: She is pictured with owner and breeder Mark Henry (right) and James Orr, the chief steward at the show Photo: Richard Halleron Photo Sales