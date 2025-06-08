The lodge, which was founded in 1796 by members of the York Fencible Regiment based in the province at a time of the threat of invasion by France, is situated in Belfast Orange Hall, Clifton Street.

However, it has a connection to the Co. Down town of Saintfield as founding members of the Lodge, drawn from the York Fencible Regiment, were ambushed on June 9, 1798, by a body of United Irishmen during the rebellion in Ireland.

As a result, the lodge thought it fitting to host a short parade on Saturday (June 7) from Saintfield Orange Hall to the graveyard where both members of the York Fencible Regiment and United Irishmen are buried to the rear.

After a Drumhead Service, led by Rt. W. Bro. Rev. Iain Jamieson, at the graveyard, the lodge headed back to Saintfield Orange Hall for refreshments and a screening on a film ‘Brethren in Arms’ which was produced exactly twenty-years ago.

Many members of the Lodge took part in it. This hour length film was the brainchild of the late W. Bro. Lord Laird of Artigarvan which tells the story of the lodge, the York Fencible Regiment, and local United Irishmen who took part in the Battle in 1798.

Commenting on the day, Worshipful Master, W. Bro. Rodney Gilmour, said: “This was an important day for the lodge for us to join together and remember our roots. We are a very old lodge, being one of the first Orange Lodges formed outside of Co. Armagh.

“I would like to extend my thanks to our members and thank the PSNI for their support on parade.

“I would also like to thank Assistant Grand Master, Rt. W. Bro. Worthington McGrath for his attendance with special thanks to Saintfield District No. 5 for permitting our parade and making use of their Hall.”

Deputy Master, W. Bro. Dr. Andrew Charles added: “It was a great day to remember our founding members who paid the supreme sacrifice in aid of defending our nation at a time of war. Similarly, we remember the United Irishmen who fought and died in the fight for equal citizenship, achieved by the 1800 Act of Union.

“It was a wonderful occasion bringing together the Lodge, its members and families associated with it.”

Royal York L.O.L. 145 marked its 230th year with a parade in Saintfield to mark the 1798 Battle of Saintfield where the York Fencibles were ambushed by a group of United Irishmen

