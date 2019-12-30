Game of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar laid to rest in Portrush amid emotional scenes

There were emotional scenes in Co Antrim on Monday as a funeral was held for a talented Northern Ireland actor who died suddenly on Christmas Eve.

Andrew Dunbar, who was best known for his role on the hit cinematic television programme Game of Thrones, was originally from the seaside town of Portrush in Co Antrim but had been living in Belfast at the time of his sudden death.

Mourners outside the thanksgiving service for Andrew Dunbar

A service of thanksgiving was held yesterday afternoon in Ballywillan Presbyterian Church in Portrush.

Mourners, including well-known extras and actors from Game of Thrones such as Andrew McClay, packed the small Church at the seaside town on Monday.

Others attending the funeral wore Game of Thrones branded jackets.

Mourners were addressed by his brother Allen and by Ballywillan minister, Rev Dr Stephen Williamson

Andrew Dunbar in Game of Thrones

In addition to his work on the hit fantasy series, Mr Dunbar was also known for his work on other popular television series such as Derry Girls and Line of Duty.

On Game of Thrones, he worked as a double for the Theon Greyjoy character, played by English actor Alfie Allen.

Mr Allen paid tribute to his colleague on social media, describing himself as “extremely shocked and saddened to hear of his passing”.

Writing on Instagram, Mr Allen added: “To lose a loved one so young, I can only imagine what his family are going through.”

Acting agency The Extras Dept described Mr Dunbar as a “talented performer” who had an “infectious personality”.

“To say we are shocked and saddened at the passing of Andrew Dunbar is an understatement,” the agency said.

“We have so many fond memories of the years Andrew worked with us. He was so versatile we could cast him in anything, he was such a talented performer he would always end up being featured, and he was so adored that he was always requested by productions again and again.”

A spokesperson for the Agency added: “Most of all he’ll be remembered by his kind soul and infectious personality. Thank you for all you did for us Andrew. We will miss you dearly.”

Belfast based actor David Bell said: “What a shock, I worked with Andrew on quite a few productions he was great craic, he looked the part and acted the part he will be sadly missed.”

Mr Dunbar is survived by his mother Edna, brothers David and Alan and family circle.