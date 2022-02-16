It comes after an official studio tour for the hit HBO show was opened in the town earlier this month.

DUP MLA Diane Dodds , who helped to secure funding for the festival, said: “The Game of Thrones Studio Tour will undoubtedly bring tourists and visitors to our local area.

“We are all very proud that a series of such international reputation was shot in the Linen Mill studios in Banbridge and that the opening of the interactive tour will be a game changer for tourism in Northern Ireland. This world class tour will bring visitors from all corners of the globe.

Diane Dodds revealed a Game of Thrones festival is planned for Banbridge

“However, we still need to work hard to ensure that local business, shops and restaurants are able to benefit from the increase in visitors to the local area.

“I am therefore delighted that after much work with the local council, Chamber of Commerce and Tourism NI that our town will have a special festival to celebrate all things Game of Thrones.”

She said that the ‘Festival of Fire and Light’ has a provisional date of April 21 to 23.

Mrs Dodds said: “Council officials are working on the details of this new venture and I do hope that it will be an annual event which will bring more tourists and visitors to our town and in doing so support local businesses.

“The Festival of Fire and Light should help connect the town of Banbridge to the Game of Thrones tour and the Linen Mill Studio.

“All of the evidence shows that developing tourism locally, based around a world class attraction, will bring benefit to local business and increase local jobs.

“I am delighted we have made good progress and am grateful for the help of Tourism NI and ABC Council. I look forward to continuing my work to ensure that our local community will benefit from the increased visitors and that local jobs and business opportunities are increased.”

