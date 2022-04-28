Garden Show Ireland 2022: This is how to get there, buy tickets and enjoy the green-fingered event

Antrim Castle Gardens is easiest accessed by the M2 motorway, leaving at the sign for Antrim town.

It is then located in the centre of the town.

The Antrim Castle Gardens site is an absolute gem and you will find nothing like these 400 year old gardens anywhere else.

A recent £6m restoration project which received generous support from Heritage Lottery Fund has now preserved this historic site for generations to come.

According to Garden Show Ireland 2022 gardeners and others are going to be well catered for at the event.

"We are delighted to present Garden Show Ireland 2022 in Antrim Castle Gardens," says the website.

"Enjoy a day out with family and friends, soak up the atmosphere, make all your garden purchases, listen to the Jazz with a glass of wine, enjoy the artisan foods and browse among the local crafts whilst the kids have a lot of fun!

"Keen gardeners are well catered for with a wealth of talks and demonstrations running throughout the event.

"Food is a huge part of the Show with demonstrations in the Food Pavilion daily and local produce from artisan producers will be on sale in a large food fair."

The event starts tomorrow May 29 and continues until May 1.

It is open every day from 10am - 6pm