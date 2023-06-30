Garvagh enjoys first ever royal visit, with Duke of Edinburgh tour of area

The Duke of Edinburgh enjoys a chat with Alan McLaughlin, owner of Al’s Coffee in the grounds of Mussenden Temple and Downhill Demesne. Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

His Royal Highness touched down by helicopter in Garvagh yesterday morning, where he was greeted by Mayor Councillor Steven Callaghan QPM, Deputy Lord-Lieutenant for Co Londonderry Paula McIntyre MBE and East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “It was an honour to welcome His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh to the borough. Today is extra special for the people of Garvagh, as it represents the first Royal visit to the village.

“During his visit to Garvagh Forest, HRH met a number of local groups including Carn Wheelers Cycle Club, Garvagh Forest and pupils from People’s Forest School, and learned about the many activities that take place there on a regular basis.

“He also met pupils from several local primary schools, included Garvagh PS, Carhill Integrated, St Patrick’s & St Joseph’s, Kilrea PS and Gorran PS. I am sure the visit will be fondly remembered by all those who were present and will go down as a historic day for the village.

“It was also a pleasure to be able to showcase the stunning scenery of the Causeway Coastal Route during the visit to Downhill. The performance by Counterpoint Choir at Mussenden Temple was a fantastic way to cap off the visit.”