Lineker faced criticism from several Conservative politicians when he compared the language used in the government's new policy on asylum seekers with Germany in the 1930s.

However, the BBC Director-General has recognised the "potential confusion caused by the grey areas” in the guidance provided to BBC employees.

A host of sports presenters and pundits pulled out of BBC shows at the weekend after the former England striker was told to step back from hosting Match of the Day.

In a statement on Monday morning, the BBC said management had “reached a deal” to get the presenter back on air after the disruption caused to BBC Sport output over the weekend.

Director-General Tim Davie said: “Everyone recognises this has been a difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters and, most importantly, our audiences. I apologise for this.

“The potential confusion caused by the grey areas of the BBC’s social media guidance that was introduced in 2020 is recognised. I want to get matters resolved and our sport content back on air.”

In a statement issued on Twitter, Lineker described the past few days as “surreal”, and thanked his fellow BBC Sport colleagues for their “remarkable show of solidarity”.

BBC presenter Gary Lineker

He also appeared to address the issue of migration again, saying his difficult weekend “doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away”.

“We remain a country of predominantly tolerant, welcoming and generous people. Thank you,” he said.

Mr Davie said Lineker “will abide by the editorial guidelines” until a review of the BBC’s social media policy is complete.

He said: “We are announcing a review led by an independent expert – reporting to the BBC – on its existing social media guidance, with a particular focus on how it applies to freelancers outside news and current affairs. The BBC and myself are aware that Gary is in favour of such a review.

“Shortly, the BBC will announce who will conduct that review. Whilst this work is undertaken, the BBC’s current social media guidance remains in place.

“Gary is a valued part of the BBC and I know how much the BBC means to Gary, and I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend.”

Presenters and reporters – including Alan Shearer, Ian Wright and Alex Scott – walked out in “solidarity” with Lineker, causing disruption to the usual programme of football coverage on BBC TV and radio.

Mr Davie described the BBC’s commitment to freedom of expression and to impartiality as a “difficult balancing act”.

He said: “The BBC’s social media guidance is designed to help manage these sometimes difficult challenges and I am aware there is a need to ensure that the guidance is up to this task.

“It should be clear, proportionate, and appropriate.”