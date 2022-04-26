Gary Moore collection going under the hammer

The Thin Lizzy guitarist and solo star died in a hotel room on Spain’s Costa del Sol in 2011.
The 58-year-old had three spells with the Irish rockers and had a number highly acclaimed solo records, embracing a range of musical genres.
In 1978 he co-wrote and performed Parisienne Walkways with Phil Lynott.
The Bonhams sale in London on May 4 is the third in a series of auctions featuring the Gary Moore collection.
Katherine Schofield of Bonhams said: “Gary Moore was incredibly influential guitarist. Throughout his electric career he merged styles and pushed creative boundaries – performing blues, hard rock, heavy metal and jazz fusion.
“We are delighted to offer Part III of his collection at Bonhams Knightsbridge this May – Having sparked such tangible excited for Part I and II, we are sure fans will be thrilled to have another chance to own a piece of his incredible collection.”
Highlights include a Gibson Les Paul Standard 59 Reissue Guitar, Nicknamed ‘Frankfurt’, which has an estimate of £7,000 – 9,000, a Gibson Flying V Guitar, 2007, with an estimate of £6,000 – 8,000, and is a Gibson Les Paul Standard Gold Top ‘57 VOS LPR-7 Guitar, 2007, used on the Close As You Get Tour, with an estimate of £6,000 – £8,000.