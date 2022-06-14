GB News steps in to provide live coverage of Twelfth parade

The broadcaster has stepped in after BBC NI decided not to provide live coverage of the Belfast demonstration this year.

In a statement on its website, GB News said: “GB News will broadcast live from Northern Ireland’s annual Twelfth of July parades this year following the BBC’s controversial last-minute decision to drop their live coverage.

More than 500,000 people across 18 districts are expected to turn out for the historic parades, a huge celebration of unionist pride. July 12 is a public holiday in Northern Ireland.

A Twelfth of July parade in Belfast city centre. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

“GB News presenter and former First Minister of Northern Ireland, Dame Arlene Foster, who will lead commentary of the event, said she was “incredibly proud of GB News for stepping up to fill a void left by the national broadcaster.”

She added: “One of the reasons I joined GB News was to bring a better understanding of Northern Ireland life and culture to a wider UK audience. GB News stands for inclusion, of all regional voices, and the Orange Parades are core to our voice in Northern Ireland.”

GB News said it will focus on the largest of the Orange parades, in Armagh, with Northern Ireland correspondent Douglas Beattie “on the ground to explain the patriotism, pageantry and colour of the processions.

Welcoming the news, the TUV said it had contacted the broadcaster almost as soon as the BBC NI decision was announced.

“Within 24 hours of the announcement by the BBC that they were binning live coverage of the Twelfth TUV had made contact with GB News about the possibility of them filling the gap and therefore I am absolutely delighted that the channel has stepped in and is for the first time ever offering a UK wide audience the opportunity to experience the colour, spectacle and sound of the Twelfth live in the comfort of their own homes,” the party’s Newry and Armagh spokesperson Keith Radcliffe said.

“The musical talent displayed by the bands, the artistic skill displayed on the banners and the drums and an event which is one of the annual highlights for everyone who is there will now be brought to a UK wide audience and that is a great thing.

“I am particularly delighted that the focus will be on the Armagh Twelfth which offers a great variety of superbly turned out bands. I’ve no doubt that GB News will be warmly welcomed by a community which increasingly feels ignored by old broadcasters.

“So well done GB News for seeing the obvious opportunity presented by the BBC decision.