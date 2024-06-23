General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church told of plight of those affected by climate change

Rev Anderson Juma, General Secretary of Church of Central Africa Presbyterian’s Blantyre Synod addresses the Assembly, listening behind is the Convenor of PCI’s Council for Global Mission, Rev Stephen McCracken.

Some of the world's poorest farmers and those in great poverty are suffering the greatest effects of climate change, the general assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) heard last week.

Members received a report from the Council of Global Mission, which included the results a cross-denominational survey on climate change.

The survey was carried out online, by direct interview and using focus groups, with nearly 1,200 responses being received from individuals associated with 209 congregations.

The survey indicated that 71% of respondents were concerned or very concerned about climate change. A further 75% agreed or strongly agreed that a biblical understanding of faith underpinned their concerns for the environment, while 68% of respondents said that they strongly agree or agree that their actions contribute to climate change.

Rev Stephen McCracken, on behalf of the Council of Global Mission, told the assembly: "Our global mission partners at recent general assemblies have spoken passionately about the reality of climate change and its severe impact on their communities.

“That surely gives added urgency to us playing our role in responsible stewardship of creation. Closer to home, the plight of Lough Neagh and recent severe flooding in several of our towns show that we are not immune from its harmful impacts too.”

Rev Anderson Juma, general secretary of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian's (CCAP) Blantyre Synod - one of the denomination’s five synods spread across the south east of the continent, taking in Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe - told the assembly: “In Malawi, over the last three years, we have been hit by cyclones, during which PCI has supported those victims, especially Cyclone Freddy, the most recent and most devastating.

"And even now, in the past year, the El Niño weather has brought drought that has hit Malawi as well. We continue to be supported by PCI, who has demonstrated to be a true partner."

From the Himalayan nation of Nepal, the chief executive of The Cross Reformed Church, Dr Prem Subedi, also thanked PCI for its support over the years: “It is helping to meet the needs of the needy… your support is helping people come out of absolute poverty.

“It has [also] helped us to take initiatives. Creation and care and global warming, climate change, which affects the poorest farmers the most. Your support has helped us take initiatives in creation care and also the area of disaster preparedness and disaster relief.”