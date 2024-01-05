General Sir Frank Kitson faced 'profound challenges' in the early days of the NI Troubles: Veterans Commissioner

​​The Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner has marked the death of General Sir Frank Kitson by acknowledging the "profound challenges" the high-ranking officer would have face duing the early days of the Troubles.

General Frank Kitson who rose to become Commander-in-Chief UK Land Forces from 1982 to 1985. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

Danny Kinahan said Kitson, who died aged 97 on January 2, like so many other soldiers who served in Northern Ireland, faced hostility as they strived to "maintain a semblance of peace".

Kitson’s track record includes playing a key command role in some of the Army’s most controversial operations during the early days of the Troubles, including the introduction of internment without trial and Bloody Sunday in the early 1970s.Mr Kinahan said: "I did not personally know General Kitson or serve under him, however I acknowledge the profound challenges that defined the early 1970s in Northern Ireland and beyond.

"The turbulent times of the Troubles saw soldiers contending with riots, petrol bombings, shootings and the grim reality of communities divided.

"Their mission was to hold the line, striving to maintain a semblance of peace in the midst of hostility.

"Many paid the ultimate sacrifice, and the dedication displayed by these men and women during one of the most volatile periods in our history is both commendable and deserving of recognition."