Stephen O’Neill, who died alongside his twin sister Clare in a flat in the Annadale Crescent area of Belfast on Saturday, had been raising money for Cancer Research UK ahead of a 56-mile run he was planned to complete this month.

The 37-year-old twins were laid to rest earlier today at Roselawn Cemetery after Stephen’s fundraising page was left open to allow people to make donations in memory of Stephen and Clare.

A week ago Stephen had raised £90 towards his £200 target but during the week a £110 donation from the Milligan family saw the target reached. Since then further donations have taken the total for Cancer Research to £240.

Twins Clare and Stephen O'Neill who were found dead side-by-side on Saturday

Donations in memory of Stephen and Clare can still be made at via the Cancer Research fundraising page.

Following their sudden deaths, the PSNI said a post mortem examination had taken place and the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

Clare was the partner of Andy and mother to Ryan, Mason and Sonny while Stephen was the partner of Lisa and dad to Junior.

They are survived by their parents David and Marie and siblings Joanne, David, Ryan.

A friend of the twins, Debbie Ellis said: "What tragedy... both were beautiful friends to me. God take them in and hug them tight together."

Another friend Michelle Lisa Hunter said: "So sad when it's childhood friends you grew up with and played in the streets with".

