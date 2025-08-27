An eye-catching huge field full of beautiful sunflower blooms in Loughgall has proved a perfect way for the public to support the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland charity, local MP Carla Lockhart has said.

The DUP MP praised George and Tommy, the young sons of William, owner of Gilfresh Produce, for their part in the special sunflower project at Ballytyrone Road.

The sunflower field provided a striking display in recent weeks, attracting many visitors from near and far.

"Importantly, the initiative was also used to raise valuable funds for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, a cause close to many families across the Province,” said Carla Lockhart.

Carla Lockhart MP and son Charlie, with William and George Gilpin from Gilfresh, pictured at the sunflower field at Ballytyrone Road, Loughgall. Picture: Carla Lockhart

The project comes as Gilfresh Produce celebrates 60 years in business. Founded in 1965 by the Gilpin family, Gilfresh has grown from a small family farming enterprise into one of Northern Ireland’s leading agri-food companies, supplying fresh produce to retailers and consumers across the UK and Ireland.

Throughout that journey, the company has remained firmly rooted in family values, community spirit, and a passion for farming.

Speaking after her visit, Carla Lockhart said: “It was a real pleasure to visit George and Tommy’s sunflower field and to enjoy such a spectacular sight in the heart of Loughgall. Whilst still very young, both boys I know were full of enthusiasm and I was delighted to meet George whilst I visited.

"What makes the initiative truly commendable is that it was not just about creating something beautiful for people to enjoy, but also about giving back through raising funds for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. That is typical of the values we see through Gilfresh Produce and the Gilpin family, hard work, community spirit, and a commitment to making a difference.

"As Gilfresh celebrates 60 years in business, this project is a reminder that their success has always been about more than produce. It has been about people, their family, their workforce, their customers, and their community.