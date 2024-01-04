All Sections
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: The scoreboard at Old Trafford pay tribute to the late George Best during the Carling Cup match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on November 30 2005 in Manchester, England. (Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: The scoreboard at Old Trafford pay tribute to the late George Best during the Carling Cup match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on November 30 2005 in Manchester, England. (Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: The scoreboard at Old Trafford pay tribute to the late George Best during the Carling Cup match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on November 30 2005 in Manchester, England. (Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

George Best 1946-2005: Northern Ireland's greatest ever football player - a life in pictures

By Michael Cousins
Published 4th Jan 2024, 11:23 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 11:36 GMT

Belfast boy George Best was born on May 22 1946 and died on November 25 2005.

Northern Irish professional footballer George Best (1946 - 2005) signing autographs to a young fan, UK, 12th December 1984. (Photo by Mike Moore/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1. Northern Irish professional footballer George Best (1946 - 2005) signing autographs to a young fan, UK, 12th December 1984. (Photo by Mike Moore/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Northern Irish footballer George Best (1946 - 2005) of Manchester United FC plays a match for Dunstable Town against the Manchester United Reserves, UK, 6th August 1974. Dunstable won 3-2. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2. Northern Irish footballer George Best (1946 - 2005) of Manchester United FC plays a match for Dunstable Town against the Manchester United Reserves, UK, 6th August 1974. Dunstable won 3-2. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Northern Irish soccer player George Best with Hibernian FC manager Eddie Turnbull (1923 - 2011) and George Royce, following his signing with the team, UK, 16th November 1979. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

3. Northern Irish soccer player George Best with Hibernian FC manager Eddie Turnbull (1923 - 2011) and George Royce, following his signing with the team, UK, 16th November 1979. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Manchester United player George Best scores during a match against Northampton Town, UK, 7th February 1970. (Photo by Joe Bangay/Daily Express/Getty Images)

4. Manchester United player George Best scores during a match against Northampton Town, UK, 7th February 1970. (Photo by Joe Bangay/Daily Express/Getty Images)

