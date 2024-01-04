George Best 1946-2005: Northern Ireland's greatest ever football player - a life in pictures

George Best picture special.
Belfast boy George Best was born on May 22 1946 and died on November 25 2005.
Pictures: Getty Images copyright
1. Northern Irish professional footballer George Best (1946 - 2005) signing autographs to a young fan, UK, 12th December 1984. (Photo by Mike Moore/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Northern Irish professional footballer George Best (1946 - 2005) signing autographs to a young fan, UK, 12th December 1984. (Photo by Mike Moore/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Mike Moore
2. Northern Irish footballer George Best (1946 - 2005) of Manchester United FC plays a match for Dunstable Town against the Manchester United Reserves, UK, 6th August 1974. Dunstable won 3-2. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Northern Irish footballer George Best (1946 - 2005) of Manchester United FC plays a match for Dunstable Town against the Manchester United Reserves, UK, 6th August 1974. Dunstable won 3-2. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Evening Standard
3. Northern Irish soccer player George Best with Hibernian FC manager Eddie Turnbull (1923 - 2011) and George Royce, following his signing with the team, UK, 16th November 1979. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Northern Irish soccer player George Best with Hibernian FC manager Eddie Turnbull (1923 - 2011) and George Royce, following his signing with the team, UK, 16th November 1979. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Evening Standard
4. Manchester United player George Best scores during a match against Northampton Town, UK, 7th February 1970. (Photo by Joe Bangay/Daily Express/Getty Images)
Manchester United player George Best scores during a match against Northampton Town, UK, 7th February 1970. (Photo by Joe Bangay/Daily Express/Getty Images) Photo: Joe Bangay