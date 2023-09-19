George Mitchell sends birthday message to cross-community football club

Boxer Carl Frampton, Laura Gamble, head of women's football at Carryduff Colts, club chairman Eamon Deeny, and comedian Tim McGarry at the club's 20th anniversary dinner at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast. Picture: Carryduff Colts/PA Wire

A number of other key figures in the peace deal, including former taoiseach Bertie Ahern and Alastair Campbell, also sent messages to wish happy birthday to Carryduff Colts.

The team was founded in 2003 by Eamon Deeny with just 14 children but has now grown to include around 800 players and 100 coaches.

The club held a gala dinner at the weekend which was attended by former world boxing champion Carl Frampton and comedian Tim McGarry.

The event included the playing of a number of video messages.

In his message, Mr Mitchell said: "For 20 years you have involved children from all communities in Belfast in a great footballing enterprise and I congratulate you and wish you the best on your 20th anniversary and hope for many years, and many victories ahead."

Mr Campbell said: "We have had 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement and now 20 years since the foundation of the Carryduff Colts.

"Sport is so important to peace and prosperity."

Mr Ahern said: "I know you have kids from four years, up to adult years, so I want to wish you ongoing success and I praise you for all you have done over the past two decades."

Other messages of congratulations were sent by Nicky Byrne of Westlife and Champions League TV presenter Laura Woods.

Mr Mitchell and a number of the other key architects of the Good Friday Agreement returned to Belfast earlier this year for a conference at Queen's University to mark 25 years since the peace deal was signed.

Club chairman Mr Deeny said it was during this event that he realised that the peace deal had allowed cross-community sports clubs such as Carryduff Colts to flourish.

He said: "To have one of the most important figures in our political history, Senator George Mitchell, send us a congratulatory message in our 20th anniversary was a special moment.

"There was an emotional response as he has the ability to connect and engage like no-one else and his sincerity comes across so strongly.

"I worked at GFA25 at Queen's and it was during the event that it dawned on me that had it not been for Senator Mitchell and the other architects, that it was unlikely that clubs such as ours could have flourished and that's why the approach was made to him and others such as former taoiseach Bertie Ahern and Alastair Campbell."

He added: "Down through the years our club has had connections to George Best and Sir Alex Ferguson and we had the incredible role model and ambassador for this region that is Carl Frampton attending on the night.

