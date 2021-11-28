Concluding yesterday, the packed programme brought a steady stream of visitors to the Georgian capital of Northern Ireland.

As a contender for the UK City of Culture 2025, the Co Armagh city with its tree-lined Georgian Mall and sparkle of Christmas lights, saw those of all ages put on their hat and gloves to enjoy a selection of guided outdoor walking tours that recount the niceties of the era.

Milford House and the Armagh City Hotel both hosted tasty Georgian afternoon teas, a film premiere and a lecture took place at The Market Place Theatre, and The Archbishops Palace, Palace Demesne, opened its doors for a number of tours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors also enjoyed mulled apple juice, hot chestnuts, mince pies, market stalls, or a specially prepared Georgian style picnic whist being surrounded by Georgian characters, live music, sparkling lights and period festivities.

The artisan market, the family friendly stalls on Market Street, and the hot food area on Russel Street were just some of the free events that locals enjoyed at the weekend.