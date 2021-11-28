Georgian weekend in Armagh: NI’s Georgian capital welcomes the festivities
Armagh city has celebrated its rich culture and heritage with a festival of Georgian events taking place over four days.
Concluding yesterday, the packed programme brought a steady stream of visitors to the Georgian capital of Northern Ireland.
As a contender for the UK City of Culture 2025, the Co Armagh city with its tree-lined Georgian Mall and sparkle of Christmas lights, saw those of all ages put on their hat and gloves to enjoy a selection of guided outdoor walking tours that recount the niceties of the era.
Milford House and the Armagh City Hotel both hosted tasty Georgian afternoon teas, a film premiere and a lecture took place at The Market Place Theatre, and The Archbishops Palace, Palace Demesne, opened its doors for a number of tours.
Visitors also enjoyed mulled apple juice, hot chestnuts, mince pies, market stalls, or a specially prepared Georgian style picnic whist being surrounded by Georgian characters, live music, sparkling lights and period festivities.
The artisan market, the family friendly stalls on Market Street, and the hot food area on Russel Street were just some of the free events that locals enjoyed at the weekend.
Whilst a selection of walking tours including the ghost walk, the dramatic ‘A Christmas Cheer’ light shows, the gilding workshop and the horse and carriage rides were amongst those ticketed events which sold out, as visitors and locals were eager to get involved.