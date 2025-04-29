Gerry Adams legal case against BBC due before Dublin court

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams whose court case against the BBC over allegations about the murder of an MI5 spy is due to begin. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams's court case against the BBC over allegations about the murder of an MI5 spy is due to begin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claims were made in a BBC Northern Ireland Spotlight programme in 2016 over who sanctioned the killing of British spy Denis Donaldson .

Mr Donaldson, 55, was shot dead at a cottage near Glenties in Co Donegal in April 2006 after having been exposed as a British spy while in the IRA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Adams has denied the allegation that he had any involvement in ordering the murder.

The 76-year-old stepped down as Sinn Fein president in 2018 after 34 years at the helm.

He served as an MLA for Belfast West for more than 11 years until 2010, and represented Co Louth in the Irish parliament for nine years until the 2020 general election, when he retired from politics.