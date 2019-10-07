Gerry Kelly to step aside from BBC Radio Ulster show

Gerry Kelly has announced he is stepping aside from his BBC Radio Ulster Friday afternoon show.

The broadcaster, who began presenting his Friday show more than five years ago, will continue to present his Saturday show at the new time of 12-1pm.

Gerry says he wants to free up time to concentrate on other projects: “I have really enjoyed presenting the show on Fridays and we have had some fantastic guests over the years, but the time has come for me to focus on other things. I will still be on the airwaves with my Saturday show and look forward to start planning for a new six-part radio series to go out on BBC Radio Ulster next year.”

His last Friday show will be on October 18 at 3pm.

Gerry’s Saturday show, part of BBC Radio Ulster’s new schedule changes, begins on Saturday 26 October at 12pm.

BBC Radio Ulster said further changes to its schedule will be announced shortly.