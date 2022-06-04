Gettys wow Singapore audience with an evening of praise

It was a first major concert held there since the Singapore government eased restrictions from the covid pandemic. The Gettys, pre-eminent global hymn writers, were backed by virtuoso musicians from the USA and the UK

This ushered in a new era of congregational singing in the Asian city-state, with the concert the Gettys’ first in Singapore, where they followed the likes of Bob Dylan and Elton John.

The Gettys performed hymns from recent albums, including ‘Confessio – Irish American Roots’, their latest release which traces a journey back to their Northern Ireland homeland (Keith is from Lisburn and Krystyn from Newtownabbey). The couple now live with their four daughters and work in Nashville, Tennessee.

Krystyn Getty

Keith Getty, said: “The concert was so powerful; it was the first time in two years that thousands of people could come together in Singapore to sing in worship. I’m sure the heavens heard us sing God’s praises. It was an honour to bring our hymns to people who have never sang and worshipped with us in person.”

Highlight was the performance of the Getty-penned ‘In Christ Alone’, globally one of the most-sung hymns.