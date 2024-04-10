Giovanni Buggea death: Ballynahinch businessman whose CCTV caught fatal collision did not sleep properly after seeing tragic footage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have named the man who died following a road traffic collision in The Square area of Ballynahinch on Monday, 8 April as 70-year-old Giovanni Buggea.
Mr Buggea died after being knocked down and carried for six miles by an HGV. His body was discovered when the lorry stopped at Seaforde a short time after the collision.
Mark Murnin, who owns Paddy Kelly's pub in Ballynahinch, said Mr Buggea was "a lovely man" whom people would have seen walking around the town every day.
He helped police identify Mr Buggea using outdoor CCTV from his business, which captured the moment of collision.
"I saw both his shoes when I was driving through the town and one at traffic lights and one at church street," Mr Murnin told the News Letter.
"Only later did I realise whose they were."
The CCTV footage from his business covers the entire street outside.
"It was very traumatic to see the video footage of it. When the detectives came to see the detail of it and we looked closely at it - I regret looking at it to be honest. I didn't sleep very well after that."
"He was hoping to go back to Italy. We were trying to get his passport sorted out."
Mr Buggea had written out a message for his sister several months ago and Mr Murnin sent it to her in Italy via social media.
"But she never responded so we don't know if she got it," he said.
“He was a normal working man who loved his job. He loved cooking. A lot of what we spoke about was about food.
"When he came into the bar he would have introduced himself with 'Buongiorno' and said goodbye with 'Ciao'.
"He also referred to me as Marco. He was very proud of his Italian heritage
"It is just an awful tragedy which has become so common in Ballynahinch. We need a bypass to get traffic out of our town centre."
Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report of the sudden death of a man at quarry premises in the Newcastle Road area of Seaforde at approximately 4.10pm on Monday afternoon, 8th April.“Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from other emergency services. A number of roads were closed for a time between Seaforde and Ballynahinch town centre in order to enable police enquiries into exactly what occurred.“We understand, sadly, the pedestrian collided with a white HGV Renault lorry a short time earlier in The Square area of Ballynahinch.“He was sadly subsequently discovered already deceased when the lorry stopped at its location in Seaforde.
“We would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to get in touch.
"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have footage of both The Square area in Ballynahinch and the Newcastle Road, Seaforde between 3.30pm and 4pm, to contact us on 101, ref 1239 08/04/24.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.