Girlguiding MBE honoured with service invitation: it was quite emotional

Brenda Herron received an MBE for her services to the organisation in what proved to be the Queen’s final birthday honours list in June this year.

She said she was honoured to receive the MBE, and equally honoured to have represented Girlguiding at the Queen’s funeral.

“When I was sitting in the abbey it all just felt so surreal. Everybody was quietly chatting, but you were still aware, even at half-past-eight in the morning, of the occasion and what you were there for,” Mrs Herron said.

Brenda Herron MBE outside Westminster Abbey

“From about 10am there was then a real hush in the abbey, just watching the heads of state and the dignitaries and the various royals arriving. And then Her Majesty in the coffin – it was really quite emotional. Westminster Abbey is such a beautiful building,

“The service itself was lovely and the music was lovely, as was the choir and the readings – they were all so appropriate. I just felt the service was a very fitting tribute to someone who served our country so well.

“We were sitting in the nave, a few rows back, but you could see everybody walking down, just down from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“I was there because I was on the Queen’s birthday honours list. I was truly honoured to receive the letter saying I was getting an MBE, and it was made special because it was the Queen’s Jubilee, but now to think that I was on the last honours list that she awarded.