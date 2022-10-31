Girls killed by loyalist bomb 50 years ago remembered by victims’ group

Paula Stronge and Clare Hughes were killed in a blast on October 31 1972.

Kenny Donaldson, of South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), said: “SEFF remembers Paula Stronge and Clare Hughes who were murdered by UDA/UFF terrorists 50 years ago today.

“Paula was a six-year-old Roman Catholic child and Clare was a four-year-old Roman Catholic child.

Paula Stronge (left) and Clare Hughes were killed by a loyalist bomb while playing on the street

“Both children were playing in the street when a UDA/UFF bomb exploded in a car outside a bar near their homes in the Docks area of Belfast.”

The bomb had been left close to Benny's Bar at Ship and Garmoyle Streets. The Stronge family lived in Marine Street and the Hughes family lived on Ship Street.

On Halloween night, Paula went to the Hughes home to see if Clare wanted to see the bonfire. Clare's sister organised a fancy dress competition in which the children of the area were participating.

As the children were playing around the bonfire, a maroon-coloured Mini with three men in it pulled up at Benny's Bar. Minutes later they left in a black car leaving a 100lb bomb in a beer keg in the Mini.

Around 8.05pm, the bomb exploded. Paula died almost immediately after sustaining head injuries from debris.

Clare Hughes also received head injuries and died on the way to hospital.

At least a dozen customers in the bar were buried under the rubble.

Paula's father was attempting to dig out survivors when he was told his daughter was caught up in the blast. He said he knew she was dead when he saw her on the pavement.

Mr Donaldson, SEFF’s director of services, said: “This was a horrific act of terrorism befitting to the darkest evils that can be associated with Halloween.

“This outrage by loyalist terrorists sadly was repeated at different points throughout the Troubles including Greysteel 21 years later when those, trick or treat words were used."

Nine years after the bombing, three men were given life sentences after they admitted the blast. They said they were deeply sorry for the deaths of the girls.