It's a perfectly ‘normal’ Christmas for the families – Ma (Olivia Nash) finds the perfect present for Da (Tim McGarry), while Pastor Begbie (Paddy Jenkins) decides to become an MLA and Uncle Andy (Marty Reid) tries to flee to the North Pole to escape some financial issues. Sure what could go wrong?

“Plenty”, says Damon, who plays the gentle, dim-witted Cal on the much-loved satirical television comedy series that’s been poking fun at political parties, paramilitary groups and the sectarian divide in Northern Ireland for almost 30 years.

“Begbie’s decided to go out on his Christmas collections to get his protection money and at Christmas you have to pay double…..then he gets really annoyed when they don't even give him a tip! He leaves the collections with Uncle Andy to mind for him, and of course it goes missing, so Uncle Andy’s in big trouble!”

Give My Head Peace Christmas Special 2024 from Damon Quinn, Olivia Nash and Tim McGarry

The Give My Head Peace series, which first aired in 1995 and is recorded in front of a live studio audience at BBC Blackstaff Studios in Belfast, is written by Damon and fellow Hole in the Wall Gang members Tim McGarry and Michael McDowell.

“It's a great boast to say you’re 60 years of age and you're still in a gang!,” says former solicitor, Damon.

His character, Cal, is a grown man in his fifties living at home with his mammy, supporting his father in his self-proclaimed struggle against British imperialism, usually doing what Da tells him, no matter how daft.

“Cal is like Forrest Gump on acid. He’s actually a genius. Through the series he’s been an opera singer, he was a top football player – one of the most talented football players that ever existed – George Best said he was only second best.”

Give My Head Peace actor Damon Quinn when he was a child

Does Damon share any similarities with the character?

“More and more so over the years. Certainly in the dress sense he's merged into me. I don't really need to wear a costume. I just turn up in my clothes.”

Looking just like himself on the show means Damon is easily recognisable when he’s out and about.

"People do come up to me. We've always had very pleasant experiences from the public, because I think there's a lot of affection for the show.

"We never got blamed for the troubles, but we have had very hyperbolic compliments when taxi drivers tell us we solved the troubles. I wouldn't say that we solved the troubles, but we humanised the ‘other side’.

“When we appeared as two Shinners in the middle of a loyalist area, people came out of their houses and wanted to be part of it, wanted to get photographs with the characters.

“I think we succeeded in showing that we're all the same here really, we're all human. We might have our different political views, but we're all people who have families and have the same type of characters in their families.”

Damon said they never worried the show would flounder, or become dated when the political landscape here changed.

“Some said the show wouldn’t work once the troubles were over, but that wasn’t true because the characters are just as endearing in themselves. Everyone knows an Uncle Andy, and everyone knows a Cal, the guy who ended up staying at home and living with his mummy. The characters are very working class and they just connect with our audience. They're hugely popular in the country as well, so they're not seen as Belfast-centric, they're just seen as being of us, I suppose.

“Also, sectarianism didn’t go away, we all have our prejudices and we play on those. It's changed, obviously, and the characters have gone with that, but the new Northern Ireland is in very many ways, like the old Northern Ireland, a lot of those things are still there.”

What have NI politicians said about the show? "If they don't like it, they don't say they don't like it. It wasn't ever perceived as a show that favoured nationalism or republicanism or a show that favoured unionism. We kept a very good sense of balance and honesty to it."

Damon grew up with with two brothers and two sisters in West Belfast during the troubles.

“I was very lucky. My parents were very smart, we were absolutely cocooned from it all and had a very happy normal childhood, though obviously, we were aware of what was happening outside your door.”

During those dark days of the troubles, the young Damon was allowed to sit up late to watch Monty Python, Dave Allen (with a nervous father watching on in case the controversial comedian said something risque) and Jimmy Young.

“I meet a lot of people of a certain age who are quite nostalgic about Give My Head Peace being part of their childhood because they watched it with their family on a Friday night.”

Damon met Tim McGarry and Michael McDowell when they all studied Law at Queen’s University. Marty Reid grew up on his street and the pair were friends since they were four. He studied biochemistry and still works at Queen’s.

Not only did they introduce Damon to “wine drinking”, but they also shared a funny bone.

"Through the wine drinking and our love of comedy, we started writing our own sketches and putting them on. We were in the Third World Society at Queen's and we used to raise money for charities.

"We all basically wanted to get out of law ....most people when they come across a lawyer it's a pretty heavy time in their life and you have to make sure you do your best for them, whereas with TV, sure it doesn't matter, if it goes wrong it's only a TV show!”

The Hole in the Wall Gang was formed and an escape route from the Law profession found.

“We did the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and realised we might be able to make some money for ourselves. Then it got to the stage where we finally decided that we would take the plunge and go for it as a full-time profession.”

Among the many episodes of Give My Head Peace, Damon cites his favourites.

"I love the one where Uncle Andy got hypnotised and believed he was the Pope. We got to film on

location in Rome with Uncle Andy on an Italian scooter dressed as the Pope. And I also love the one where, during the whole decommissioning debate, this old IRA man who’s been keeping a tank decides to bring it to City Hall to surrender.”

The Hole in the Wall Gang also makes A Perforated Ulster for BBC Radio Ulster which has won numerous awards over the years. They have also produced The Long and The Short of It, for radio and latterly also for TV – a new TV series is coming out in January and presented by Tim McGarry and Dr David Hume. They have made true life dramas, including Scapegoat, the story of the death of Patricia Curran, a drama about the Titanic Inquiry and one about Fr Brendan Smyth.

One of Damon’s proudest achievements was making, Edward Carson and The Fall of Oscar Wilde, which featured Wilde’s only grandson, Merlin Holland. Damon’s son Conal, 26, a sports producer for Reuters in Mexico City, also worked on the show.

As for the future of Give My Head Peace, Damon’s hopeful for its continuance.

“I wouldn't rule out Give My Head Peace continuing, maybe not necessarily with us doing the characters, but you never know…...”

