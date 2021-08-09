Glenshane tanker collision victim ‘was a farmer with a lovely character’

The white lorry at the scene after the crash; inset, Mr Devine

Conor Devine, aged 30 and from the tiny hamlet of Park in Co Londonderry (not far from Claudy) died when the silver Volvo he was driving hit the large white tanker at roughly 5.20am today.

According to the Met Office, the crash happened about 20 minutes before sunrise.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the tanker lorry was taken to hospital what were believed to be non-serious injuries.

The crash is understood to have happened between the village of Dungiven and the Tobermore Road/Glenshane Road junction.

Limavady SLDP councillor Ashleen Schenning, who is from Park, told the News Letter he had been a neighbour of hers.

“He was a lovely character, a lot of life,” she said.

“I just met him on the road there the other day; he was a farmer and he was tidying up the land there on either side of the road to make it safe for people – he was that kind of character.

“He was an absolutely lovely guy. It’s just a complete shock.

“The village is just numb. It’s such a tragedy. There’s no words.

“I’ve boys just a bit younger than Conor and I can’t even begin to imagine the anguish the family is going through.”

She said a Park is no stranger to such tragedies though, adding that a resident of the hamlet had died several years earlier in a road crash while just a teenager.

Meanwhile Sinn Fein councillor Kathleen McGurk said: “I offer my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Conor Devine who has sadly lost his life on our roads this morning.

“This tragedy has shocked the local community of Park. As a small rural village, it will be deeply saddened to lose a young man like Conor however I have no doubt the community will support his family as they grieve for their loss.

“Every life lost on our roads is one too many, but it is especially sad to hear of a young person losing their lives.”

This was echoed by fellow Benbradagh SF councillor Sean McGlinchey, who said he came from a well-established family in Park who are widely known.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam or who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call officers on 101, quoting reference 233 of 09/08/21.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.