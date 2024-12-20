NI man Fender Jackson of The Ireland Podcast is pictured with musicians Andy Irvine and Terry Woods

For musician and composer Fender Jackson, the labour of love that is The Ireland Podcast, it’s a very happy Christmas 2024 with listenership soaring this year.

In a meteoric rise to fame, the podcaster has taken the world by storm with his ground-breaking podcast that boasts a dazzling array of A-list guests, riveting storytelling, and bold cultural explorations.

The Ireland Podcast has garnered international acclaim, with recent episodes sparking thought-provoking conversations about one of the most beloved Christmas songs of all time: Fairytale of New York by The Pogues.

Featuring legendary contributors like Terry Woods of The Pogues, six time Grammy winning producer Steve Lillywhite, Hot Press Magazine founder Niall Stokes, and celebrated arranger Fiachra Trench, the podcast delves into the layered magic of the iconic song and its deep cultural resonance.

In a captivating discussion, Terry Woods reflects on the cultural evolution of language, sharing his personal experiences with a controversial word in the song’s lyrics. "In Ireland of the 50s and 60s, I was called a f****t as a kid," Woods explains. "It wasn’t meant as a derogatory term back then — it was just part of the banter. And people forget that the song is a row! It’s an Irish Christmas row, something we know all too well."

The podcast also explores the song's unparalleled storytelling. Niall Stokes, founder of Hot Press Magazine said: “There’s so much packed into the first couple of lines - I was speaking to Imelda May about this. The word ‘babe’ tells you that this is a love story. The reference to the ‘drunk tank’ tells you that you’re in America, and you know what time of the year it is - and that’s just in two lines of the song!”

Producer of U2 and The Pogues, Steve Lillywhite has also held the mic of The Ireland Podcast and he told Fender: “Shane had done his vocal and I took the tape home for Kirsty to do her singing and spent a lot of time recording Kirsty - by the way I was married to Kirsty MacColl at the time. I recorded her vocals over a weekend. I took a long time to get every single nuance exactly right. I’ve heard other people try to sing that song but no one has managed to get the cadence as good as Kirsty did, and some great singers have recorded it! So anyway, I took the tape back to play to the band and Shane said “Oh my God!” And I said, “Yes Shane you can do that better!” So Kirsty sung to Shane’s voice and Shane then sung back to Kirsty’s voice.”

Arranger Fiachra Trench shares the musical inspiration behind the track: "The band and Steve Lillywhite mentioned Morricone’s Once Upon a Time in America soundtrack, specifically ‘Deborah’s Theme.’ You can hear echoes of it in the song’s orchestration."

Born in Northern Ireland, Fender spent five vibrant years in Belfast during the early nineties, where he lived and worked as a dedicated musician. He volunteered to bring his talents into local prisons, and played bass for The Good Things - a band known for their enthusiasm and spirit, if not mainstream success.

He studied in Leeds and moved to London on completion of his degree in Theatre (Design & Technology). Having funded his studies as a stilt walker, it was time to come back down to earth and he obtained employment in PwC as a Knowledge Manager.

Fender travelled to China where he spent eight years as a musician and performing arts teacher. During this time he wrote, designed and directed productions with more than 400 performers. Fender returned to Galway in 2022 where he resides today and where The Ireland Podcast is recorded.

Born out of a longing for keeping abreast of the news from home while living abroad, Fender would dander the streets of his adopted Chinese hometown while listening to radio programmes from Ireland to stay informed about topical issues during his video calls with his parents.

These conversations and memories of growing up in a rural area of the Sperrin mountains, ignited a fire in Fender to launch The Ireland Podcast. Speaking about the popularity of the podcast and his hopes for it in 2025, Fender, originally from the Sperrin mountains but now living in Galway, said: “I started out by making a list of legends – in my mind – that I’d like to interview last year and to my astonishment The Ireland Podcast quickly became a go-to for listeners at home and across the globe. I’ve now interviewed over 100 people about music, sport, business, the culture, the history and landscape in celebration of the island of Ireland. In 2025, I want to continue to delve into subjects and interview people that matter to my listeners and I hope that the podcast will continue to grow to entertain listeners across generations and geographies who have an interest in what is arguably the coolest island on the planet.

"At its heart, this podcast is about the joy of human connection," says Fender. "Whether it’s a Christmas classic or a personal anecdote, every story has the power to resonate and inspire."

In addition to its focus on music and culture, the podcast has become a cultural phenomenon, drawing in listeners with candid conversations and heartfelt interviews. From Hollywood icons to literary legends, the guest list reads like a who’s who of global influence, cementing the podcaster’s place as one of the most exciting voices in media today.