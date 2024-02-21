​’God help us’ plea from mother-in-law of horrific road tragedy victim Valeria Amorim

Go Fund Me appeal for Valeria Amorim

Pedestrian Ms Amorim, 28, was six months pregnant with her second child when she was struck by a vehicle on the Boa Island Road in Fermanagh on Monday evening.

She was a Brazilian national from the city of Anápolis – around 95 miles south west of the capital Brasilia.

Ms Amorim is said to have been a keen football player with links to a club in her home city.

According to Portuguese language media reports, the 28-year-old Belleek resident’s death, and the loss of her unborn child, has devastated her close relatives.

The G5 News channel also said she had lived in Northern Ireland for around six years.

On online article quotes Ms Amorim’s mother-in-law as saying: “She became a little star, along with my granddaughter, Clhoé. God help us. May Our Lady give us strength.”

Another media outlet quotes Ms Amorim’s sister-in-law, who also refers to the victim’s unborn baby.​

"Rest in the arms of the Father, you and baby Cloe will forever be in our hearts,” she said.

One friend from back home in the state of Goiás said the tragedy had stunned the Brazilian community in Ireland as well as people involved in football circles in her home city.

"The tragedy leaves the Brazilian community in Ireland and women's football in Anápolis in a state of shock and mourning. Investigations into the accident remain ongoing.”

The unnamed friend added: "Anápolis women's football is in mourning. She was greatly loved and respected by everyone and everyone”.

One local tribute in response to the Go Fund Me appeal, set up to support Ms Amorim’s husband Marcelo Fernandes and their daughter, said: “Rest in Peace beautiful angels”.

By Monday afternoon almost £8,000 had been pledged.

In a message accompanying the appeal, organiser Glenn Lindsay said: “I'm reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for your support during an incredibly difficult time.

“Our dear friend has tragically lost his beloved wife Valeria Amorim who was also six months pregnant in a tragic road accident in Belleek and the weight of this loss is immeasurable.

“In the midst of grieving, Marcelo is now faced with the daunting task of arranging a funeral for his wife while still trying to give support to his daughter and family.”

At Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, a woman appeared to face charges related to the collision.

Police said Emma Josephine Feely, 34, of Blackrock Park in Belleek, had admitted drinking before getting behind the wheel.