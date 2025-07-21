Gofund me appeal set up to replace rally car of Portadown man Josh Baird after freak accident in Down Rally 2025
Josh Baird, who is in his early twenties, was taking part in the The Down Rally near Banbridge on Saturday when a fuel pipe in his Vauxhall Corsa ruptured.
While he and his navigator escaped safely their fire extinguishers were unable to dampen the blaze due to the fuel escaping.
A kind friend, Daniel Hamill, has since set up a Fundraising page on gofundme.com which has raised £10,785 so far out of a £16,000 target to replace his vehicle.
Down Rally is a prominent event in the Protyre Motorsport UK Asphalt Rally Championship, organized by Rathfriland Motor Club.
Mr Baird's tragic accident took place on the Beechmount stage four on Saturday, east of Banbridge and south of Dromore.
His friend said the rally means alot to Josh.
"Sadly, midway through the event, he experienced every competitor’s worst nightmare: a fire broke out in his car’s engine bay mid-stage.
"Josh pulled over immediately, but despite his quick reaction, the fire took hold fast. Within moments, the car was completely engulfed in flames and beyond saving.
"Later that day, a few of us went to recover what was left of the car. It was only then that the full extent of the damage became clear—nothing could be salvaged. Josh is now left with the heartbreaking reality of starting over from scratch.
"Josh truly embodies the spirit of club-level motorsport. He’s always the first to lend a van or trailer, offer his time, or help a fellow competitor, no questions asked. Now it’s our turn to give something back."
Malcolm Johnson, Chairman of Rathfriland Motor Club, said it is very unusual to lose an entire car at a rally.
"But because he ruptured a fuel pipe there was very little they could do, even though they had fire extinguishers and a good system,” he said.
Drivers normally cover the cost of any damage to their own cars, he said.
"We have major sympathy for the fella. Joshua is what I would call a true club man who runs his own car out of his own pocket so we would certainly endorse the fundraiser."
